Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Shares of FRAF opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $32,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,538 shares of company stock worth $113,420. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

