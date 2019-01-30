Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Edu has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 15.14% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

