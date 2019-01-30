Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,692 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in Fortive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 55,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles raised its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/fortive-corp-ftv-stake-lessened-by-inverness-counsel-llc-ny.html.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.