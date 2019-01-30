FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting growth prospects of FLIR Systems. FLIR Systems consistently pursues acquisitions and strategic investments to boost its core and non-core businesses. To this end, in September, the company acquired Acyclica, a leading developer of software for automotive roadway and intersection data generation and analysis.However, FLIR Systems’ lead time for licensing the orders have increased, resulting in a lengthy order acceptance period, which is likely to hurt the top line. The company’s shares underperformed its industry in the past six months. The company is subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Notably, a material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like FLIR Systems.”

FLIR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLIR Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.02.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $207,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

