FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 260.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 72,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

FLT opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

