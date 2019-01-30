Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 8,764 Shares of National Grid plc (NGG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,887,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 739,853 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $16,612,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,935,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $5,729,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

