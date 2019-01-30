Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11,551 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 279.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,827 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $120.22.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

