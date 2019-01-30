First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

