First National Trust Co Sells 974 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 221,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 252,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,633,248.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $261,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,350 shares of company stock worth $4,985,938 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

