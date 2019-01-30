First National Trust Co Sells 491 Shares of Matthews International Corp (MATW)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Matthews International by 834.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Schawk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $40,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. Matthews International Corp has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

