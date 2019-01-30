First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Total SA (TOT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Total were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Total’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

