First Advantage Bancorp (FABK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Advantage Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
OTCMKTS:FABK opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. First Advantage Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile
