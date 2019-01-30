First Advantage Bancorp (FABK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Advantage Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS:FABK opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. First Advantage Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

