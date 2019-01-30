Fintab Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Fintab has a market capitalization of $6,099.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fintab token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fintab has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.01931149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00177428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00203481 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.