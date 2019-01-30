Financial Contrast: Micron Technology (MU) versus Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 46.82% 48.58% 35.21% Monolithic Power Systems 16.07% 18.51% 14.82%

This table compares Micron Technology and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $30.39 billion 1.38 $14.14 billion $11.82 3.16 Monolithic Power Systems $470.93 million 11.39 $65.20 million $1.85 68.35

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Micron Technology and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 10 19 0 2.60 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $59.11, indicating a potential upside of 58.08%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $153.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Micron Technology does not pay a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Monolithic Power Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer SSD markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with BMW Group. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

