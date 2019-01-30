Fiii (FIII) Price Hits $0.0251 on Exchanges

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $513,274.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.01913590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00203998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,435,252,469 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

