FIG Partners Weighs in on American River Bankshares’ Q2 2019 Earnings (AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. FIG Partners also issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.22.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 212,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,166.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Wright purchased 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,123.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.