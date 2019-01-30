Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,380 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 169.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 338,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,602,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24,865.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 166,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,694,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 603.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,481,000 after purchasing an additional 124,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.70 and a 52 week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

