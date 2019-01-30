Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 705,548 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 1.25% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

