Federated Investors Inc (FII) Position Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,475,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,704,000 after purchasing an additional 481,864 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.68 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

