Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Trading Up 18.2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). Approximately 119,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

