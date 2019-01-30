Fair Isaac (FICO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $217.73. 166,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,600. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $153.61 and a 12 month high of $241.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 14,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $2,744,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,747,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $1,793,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,101,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/fair-isaac-fico-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.