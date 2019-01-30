EZToken (EZT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, EZToken has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One EZToken token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Cryptopia. EZToken has a market cap of $37,790.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.01901623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176945 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029056 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io . EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

