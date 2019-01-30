Eyenovia (EYEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,926,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,706% from the previous session’s volume of 328,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 140.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

