Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-old-national-bancorp-in.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.