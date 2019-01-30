eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Insider Alan M. Goldman Sells 8,333 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $84,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EXPI opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in eXp World by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

