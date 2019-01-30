Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

