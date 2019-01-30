Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stock

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

