Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

