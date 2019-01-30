Everex Hits Market Cap of $6.24 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Everex has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00008847 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,255,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, BX Thailand and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

