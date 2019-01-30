Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ETH stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,979,377 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,851.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

