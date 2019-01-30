Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 1614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Donlan acquired 2,100 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert acquired 6,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $333,991.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 83.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,431,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 230.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after buying an additional 1,499,036 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 746,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/essential-properties-realty-trust-eprt-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-15-50.html.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.