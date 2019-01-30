Equity Residential (EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $840,557.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Mark J. Parrell sold 37,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,521,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,907 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

