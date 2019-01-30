Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-4.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,845. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup set a $107.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.93.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

