Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (MEG, MRU, TWNK, TX, UDHCF, UQM, URI, USAS, USM, USNZY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 30th:

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$50.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UQM Technologies, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of power dense, high efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, aerospace, medical, military and industrial markets. A major emphasis of the Company is developing products for the alternative energy technologies sector including propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, under-the-hood power accessories and other vehicle auxiliaries and distributed power generation applications. The Company’s headquarters, engineering and product development center, and motor manufacturing operation are located in Frederick, Colorado. “

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We remain encouraged by the company’s growth prospects after it posted better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 45.2% and 20%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. The topline particularly gained from high rental revenues (up 20.8% year over year) and volume of rent equipment. Rental rates also favored the results. For 2019, it expects revenues to increase further on strong gains in volume, margins and rates. Prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand are the primary strengths of the company. However, highly fragmented and competitive equipment rental industry, along with high costs, are likely to continue to plague in the near term.”

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular has taken several steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management, while enhancing its advanced services and connected solutions. The company is determined to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is focused on improving cost and profitability by managing data delivery cost and has introduced equipment installment plans. It has successfully completed 4G LTE network rollout, providing an exceptional network experience to suburban and rural markets. The company remains optimistic about the growing demand for smartphones, which enjoy significant market penetration, supporting growth in data revenues. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, the company operates in an intensely competitive wireless market and remains considerably challenged by low-cost mobile service plans from its competitors.”

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Universal Technical have outperformed its industry in the past year. Loss estimates for fiscal 2019 have also narrowed in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock's earnings growth potential. Its focus on optimization of media mix, as well as efforts to enhance users' experience with relevant and targeted content, conduct career workshops and work with industry partners, regulators and policymakers for improving access to high schools in military bases bode well. Again, cost-saving plans, focus on smaller campus and OEM relationships are expected to lend the company financial stability. That said, we remain concerned about lower enrollment level of the company. Its enrollments have been sluggish for several quarters now, due to regulatory challenges, and changes and competition in the higher education industry.”

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Technologies' fourth-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.1% and 7.5%, respectively. Strength in commercial and military aftermarket businesses and impressive contribution from its acquired Rockwell Collins business sales will likely continue to boost United Technologies' near-term revenues. Also, improved revenues and cost-cutting measures are expected to enhance profitability, going forward. Backed by these positives, the company has given bullish full-year 2019 revenue guidance. Further, the Rockwell Collins buyout is likely to boost sales in 2019. Moreover, separation of the company's existing business will create higher values and customer satisfaction. However, over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed its industry.”

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Solid show by the Subscription business segment buoys optimism. Furthermore, the company continues benefiting from its flagship Vault platform. In fact, Veeva Vault’s customers have increased manifold in recent times. The company’s unique solutions include Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData. Veeva’s new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro look promising as well. In Commercial Cloud, Veeva Systems had a number of wins and expansions in all market segments and regions. The company is confident about growth in new markets with products like EDC, Safety, Nitro and Vault. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are a concern. Also, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market remain potent threats. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is an added concern. “

