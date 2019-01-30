Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (AAPL, AENA, AF, BAYN, CHG, CRST, DEC, DG, EZJ, FRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $228.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aena SME (BME:AENA) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 359 ($4.69). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €93.00 ($108.14) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,014 ($26.32). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86). They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 105 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 241 ($3.15). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SThree (LON:STHR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 310 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

