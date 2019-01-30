EQT (EQT) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EQT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

EQT stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 10,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman purchased 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,892. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,070,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,036,000 after acquiring an additional 849,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,682,000 after acquiring an additional 687,779 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,995,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,721,000 after acquiring an additional 601,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

