EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

NYSE:EQM opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

