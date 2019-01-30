EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Receives $132.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 73,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. 3,000,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,545. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

