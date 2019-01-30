Envion Price Reaches $0.0767 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Envion has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $462.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Envion has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.01924680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00177490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00203508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Envion is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

