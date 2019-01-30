Entegris (ENTG) Bond Prices Rise 1%

An issue of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 4.625% coupon and is set to mature on February 10, 2026. The debt is now trading at $97.00 and was trading at $96.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 15.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 60.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 77,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 215,977 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

