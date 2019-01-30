EnPro Industries (NPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,648.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

