Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,765. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

