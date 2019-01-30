Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 1,122,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $5,781,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FS Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE FSIC opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. FS Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.57%.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

