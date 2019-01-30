Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,355 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 27,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter.
MDY stock opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
