Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,426 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

