Elliot Coin (ELLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $701.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.01975788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00465973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024279 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 19,367,357 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.