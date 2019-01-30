Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. 1,079,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.01. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFII shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Electronics For Imaging to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cross Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

