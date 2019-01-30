Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Echo Global Logistics worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/echo-global-logistics-inc-echo-shares-bought-by-north-star-asset-management-inc.html.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.