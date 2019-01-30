eBay (EBAY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.62-2.68 EPS.

EBAY stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

