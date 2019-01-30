eBay (EBAY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

EBAY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,712,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

